Virat Kohli is a 'Delhi boy' but it isn't often that fans get to see him play in the national capital. Ahead of the second Test between India and Australia, the talismanic batter was spotted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on the eve of the second match of the series against Australia. As Kohli left the stadium in his swanky car, fans gathered around just to get a glimpse of the local boy who went on to achieve unthinkable heights in the world of crcket.

Kohli had earlier shared an Instagram story, revealing that he would be driving to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Born and brought up in Delhi, Kohli had shifted to Mumbai in 2016 and he hasn't been seen in the national capital a lot since then.

Kohli had a famous outing in Delhi back in 2015, when he scored a 44 and 88 in his first match as the India captain on his home ground, in a Test match against South Africa. Just two years late, he smashed a whopping 243 in a single innings of a Test match against Sri Lanka.

Since December 2017, Kohli has featured in only one match at the venue which was an ODI against Australia in 2019.

Awaiting a triple-digit score in the longest format of the game, Kohli would be determined to end this draught in his home stadium, that too against an opposition he enjoys a lot playing against.

As for the first Test against Australia, Kohli couldn't do much with the bat, scoring just 12 runs off 26 balls as India posted 400 runs on the board in the first innings. As India secured a victory by an innings and 132 runs, Kohli didn't get the opportunity to bat again.

