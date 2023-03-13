Cricket fans around the world had a gala time after Virat Kohli brought up his 28th Test century during India's fourth Test against Australia, to guide the hosts to a dominating position on Day 4. The star batter reached the triple figures in the longest format after a hiatus of 3.5 years. Starting Day 3 at 289/3, Team India lost the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder played a reckless shot and gave away his wicket to Todd Murphy. After his dismissal, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat was sent onto the crease as Shreyas Iyer had missed out on the match due to pain in his lower back. Bharat gave a strong support to Kohli and impressed everyone with his knock of 44 runs. However, there was a moment in the match when Kohli lost his cool at the youngster.

During the 134th over on Day 4, Kohli played a shot on Todd Murphy's ball and ran for a single. However, Bharat turned down Kohli's run call and the former skipper made his way back into the crease in the nick of time. This left Kohli fuming as he was seen screaming and giving a death stare to Bharat as his move would have caused Team India an important wicket.

Coming to the match, Kohli scored 186 as India ended their first innings at 571 in the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Resuming the penultimate day on 289 for three, India rode on Kohli's first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian total in the final session.

Kohli, who was overnight 59, ran out of partners and got out for 186 in 364 balls to give India a 91-run first innings lead. Injured Shreyas Iyer did come out to bat.

Axar Patel played a counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls in a 162-run partnership with Kohli.

(With PTI Inputs)

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple