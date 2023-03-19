Mitchell Starc was at his best on Sunday as he helped Australia dominate the second ODI against India at YS Raja Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam. In the swing-friendly conditions, Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first. India failed to get off to a good start as left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed Shubman Gill on the third ball of the first over. Before India could make a recovery, Starc also got the wicket of Rohit Sharma to put the hosts in more trouble.

The misery did not end for India as Starc dismissed Suryakumar Yadav on the very next ball. What was interesting to note was the fact that the type of dismissal was the same as the India batter fell to the left-arm pacer in the first ODI.

A good length ball swung into Suryakumar and trapped him right in front of the stumps.

Virat Kohli, who was standing at the non-striker's end, was visibly disappointed over the dismissal.

Watch it here:

Mitchell Starc also dismissed KL Rahul as India lost their first four wickets for 48 runs. It was followed by Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis scalping the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli, respectively. Ellis also dismissed Ravindra Jadeja later.

Kohli scored a fighting 31 but he too failed to take his innings deep.