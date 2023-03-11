Undoubtedly one of the most popular cricketers of his era, Virat Kohli is a name that needs no introduction in the cricket world, no matter where he goes. Despite not getting the opportunity to bat in the first two days of the 4th Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, 'Kohli... Kohli...' chants took over the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. A video surfaced online on Friday where Virat could be seen walking out for practice, getting the fans buzzing.

India were finally able to bundle out Australia for 480 runs, with Usman Khawaja scoring a whopping 180. India did get the opportunity to bat on Day 2, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remaining unbeaten as the team's score read 36/0. Kohli, who didn't get the chance to bat, decided to do some batting drills, preparing himself for the remainder of the match.

Kohli was spotted doing some practice drills with the bat, and some fans got the opportunity to capture the same on their phones. Here are the videos:

Those chants gave me goosebumps all over my body. Today was no less than a blessing for me. Love you champ pic.twitter.com/JaAH0AlowQ — Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) March 10, 2023

Australia still hold a massive advantage as their three spinners are likely to get more purchase than their Indian counterparts going into the third day.

Khawaja's marathon knock of 180 lasted 10 hours and 11 minutes and he faced 422 balls, which is effectively 70.2 overs of the total 167.2 overs faced by the Australian team.

Green's maiden Test hundred, an eminently attractive 114, laced with 18 boundaries, was a good counter-punching effort on a track that was easy to bat on and which gives value for shots playing within the 'V'.

India's pacers had a poor first innings with 40 boundaries being conceded by Umesh Yadav (19) and Mohammed Shami (21). Some were inside and outside edges but they never consistently hit right lengths while conceding more than 100 runs in 25 and 31 overs respectively.

Sponsored by Vuukle

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar Selects Spot For His Life-Size Statue At Wankhade Stadium