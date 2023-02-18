Despite bowling out Australia for 263 on Day 1 of the second Test, Team India failed to stamp its authority as Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72*) managed to rescue the visitors in Delhi. However, India, who took a 1-0 in the series after beating Australia in the series-opener in Nagpur, head into Day 2, slightly ahead in the contest. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name, while spin wizards Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped six wickets apiece.

Sir Ravindra 'Pathaan' Jadeja pic.twitter.com/ekg39j6JzG — IMHO Hipster 🫂 (@Hipsterrrific) February 17, 2023

Jadeja, who was named 'Man of the Match' in the first Test, troubled the Australia batters once again. The 34-year-old now has a new name, courtesy Virat Kohli.

In the 64th over of Australia's innings, Kohli was seen motivating Jadeja to take a wicket after Handscomb and Pat Cummins (33) had put on a decent partnership for the seventh wicket.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, Kohli was seen shouting, "Chal Pathaan. Chal Pathaan out karke de, shabaash".

Kohli's words did manage to motivate Jadeja as he dismissed both Cummins and Todd Murphy in the 68th over.

Shami then wrapped up the Australian innings in the final session as he bowled Lyon and Kuhnemann for 10 and six, respectively.

India reached 21 for no loss at stumps with the hosts still trailing Australia by 242 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma, on 13, and KL Rahul, on four, were batting.

Australia worked with spin right from the second over with debutant Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon bowling six overs between them.

(With AFP Inputs)

