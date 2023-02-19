India batter Virat Kohli scaled another historic milestone in his career, becoming the fastest batter to score 25,000 runs in international cricket. He did so on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia in New Delhi. In the process, Kohli surpassed his idol and the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the landmark in 577 matches. Virat, on the other hand, did so in 549 matches. Following Virat and Sachin are the likes of Ricky Ponting (588), Jacques Kallis (594), Kumar Sangakkara (608) and Mahela Jayawardene (701).

Kohli arrived on the crease after Indian opening batters KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma departed early. While Rahul could only score 1 run, continuing his horror form, Rohit got off to a bright start but lost his wicket following a mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Earlier in the match, India produced a scintillating show by spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, including a seven-for by the latter, that saw Australia being skittled out for 113 in their second innings, setting the hosts a target of 115 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series

At lunch, India's score read 14/1, with skipper Rohit Sharma (12*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (1*) at the crease.

Australia resumed their innings at 61/1, with Travis Head 39*, Marnus Labuschagne 16* seeking to build on the visitors' lead.

Ashwin struck for the hosts early in the session, dismissing a dangerous Head for 43 off 46 balls and reducing Australia to 65/2.

The duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then took the innings forward, adding 20 more runs before Ashwin sent back Smith for just 9. Australia was 85/3 in 19 overs.

