Indian cricketers celebrated Holi full of energy, with none other than the skipper Rohit Sharma leading the charge. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rohit could be seen celebrating Holi with all of his teammates and support staff, sparing no one. In fact, Rohit looked in mood as he rubbed colour on the faces of everyone he came across. The India captain was even heard asking his teammates to put some colour on the face of Virat Kohli.

The video starts with Rohit rubbing colour on the faces of some support staff in the Indian team. In one of the scenes, a few Indian players were also spotted holding a teammate and putting colour on his entire face and head in a brutal fashion.

Right after entering the team bus, Rohit put colour on the face of Virat before turning to Ravindra Jadeja, who wanted the skipper to be a little easy with him. But, it was the Hitman who did everything his way.

Later, at the back of the bus, a few players gathered together to rub colour on the face of Cheteshwar Pujara. Other players and support staff also got the full taste of Holi. Here's the video:

Colours, smiles & more!



Do not miss #TeamIndia's Holi celebration in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/jOAKsxayBA — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2023

As for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian team is leading the 4-Test assignment 2-1, having won the first two contests before losing the third one. The fourth and final match of the series is scheduled to begin in Ahmedabad on March 09.

While Rohit Sharma has a ton in the series, the likes Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, etc. haven't done much with the bat. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have led the charge for Team India with the ball.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In the Ahmedabad Test, things could change a bit as the pitch isn't expected to support spinners to the extent it has been so far this series.

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar Selects Spot For His Life-Size Statue At Wankhade Stadium