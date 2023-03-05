Following India's crushing nine-wicket defeat to Australia in the third Test in Indore, the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared the pitch used for the match as "poor" under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. The pitch received a lot of criticism from experts due to the uneven pace and bounce on offer with 30 wickets falling in just two days. On being asked about ICC's verdict on the pitch, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald took a dig at Team India.

McDonald said while the players are doing their job by playing, the ICC's doing there's by rating every pitch.

"I mean, our job is to play on the pitch. So whatever they they roll up, our job is to problem solve what's in front of us. So that's for others to work through. I mean the ICC are...yeah, they give every pitch a rating and they gave this one a poor. So you know we don't talk when they give it a good rating. So it's up to them how they want to navigate through that. So the conditions were extreme. I think they've been extreme for all three test matches," McDonald said during a press conference on Saturday.

According to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, any venue may face suspension if it is awarded five or more demerit points by the cricket governing body over a five-year rolling period.

Speaking of match, Australia made a strong comeback in the series beating India by 9 wickets to reduce the four-Test series deficit to 1-2.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Kumar: Private Leagues Are The Hotbed Of Corruption