Rohit Sharma won a lot of hearts by sacrificing his own wicket after a terrible mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara during the second Test match between India and Australia in New Delhi. Pujara, who was playing his 100th Test match, was confused by the India skipper calling for a second run but when it looked like one of the batsmen are going to be run out for sure, Rohit made it sure that he was the one running towards the danger end of the field and he was dismissed thanks to a simple throw from Peter Handscomb. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to appreciate Rohit's sacrifice as he wrote – “What @ImRo45 did for @cheteshwar1 that's leadership. #captain”

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test encounter and took a 2-0 lead in the series.

Speaking to the media at the press conference, Rohit pledged his support to ‘talented players' like KL Rahul, suggesting those with such potential will get a long rope by the team management.

“Of late, there has been a lot of talk about his batting. For us, as team management, we always look at the potential of any individual, not just KL. I was asked in the past about a lot of players. If a guy has potential, he will get an extended run. Not just KL. If you look at the couple of hundreds he got, especially at Lord's, batting on that damp pitch. Centurion was another win. Both came in India winning both games. That's the potential he has,” Rohit said in the press conference on Sunday.

Speaking of the communication that the team management had with Rahul, Rohit said that the message to the batter was to do what he can do best. The India captain also highlighted Rahul's knocks in England and South Africa as he asserted the quality that the batter has.

“Obviously, of late, there have been a lot of talks. But, from our side, it was clear that we want him to go out and play his game and do what he can do the best, that we have seen him do over the years.

“Of course, when you are playing on pitches like these, you need to find your method of scoring runs. As I said, different individuals are part of these teams and they will have different methods of scoring runs. Find your own methods of doing this. We are not going to look into what one individual is doing, but rather what the entire team is doing. This is an important series for us, a big one, and that's my thought on KL,” Rohit concluded.

