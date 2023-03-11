Legendary India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Shubman Gill as the talented opener slammed a brilliant century on Day 3 of the fourth Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Gill looked completely in control against the Australia bowlers on a pitch that did not provide any special assistance and Gavaskar believes that the future is extremely bright for him. During a break in day's play, the former India captain went on to say that Gill will have to maintain his composure and if he can keep his career on the right track, 8000-10000 runs will be a guarantee for the right-hander.

“He has a lot of time. When he plays a defensive shot, the way he bends forward, even against Mitchell Starc… he presents a straight face of the bat and plays a forward defence, it was so pleasing to see. It shows that he has confidence. He doesn't only play on the backfoot. His foot moves forward, and he has a solid defence, not just a solid attack. And in Test cricket, you need that,” Gavaskar said.

“Shuffling back and forth against pace bowlers isn't very easy. But he picks the lines and lengths really well. Kisi bhi ballebaaz ke paas agar time ho, usne agar apne career ko sambhaala, toh aage jaake 8-10,000 run aaram se kar lega (If a batter has time, if he keeps his career in the right direction, he can easily score 8-10,000 runs in Tests),” the former Indian cricket team captain added.

Gill became only the fourth Indian batsman in history to score centuries in all formats of the sport in a single year. This was his second Test century after his maiden one came against Bangladesh.

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Axar Patel And His Wife Meha Visit Baba Mahakal Temple In Ujjain