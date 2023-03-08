After Team India's Holi celebration videos created a storm on social media, a series of pictures -- showing the Australian team enjoying the festival of colours -- has now created a new buzz among the fans. Australia registered a comfortable nine-wicket win over India in the third Test of the Border-Gavasakar Trophy in Indore. With this win, the visitors also entered the World Test Championship final. As both the teams are now gearing up for the fourth Test, which will begin from Thursday in Ahmedabad, the Steve Smith-led side took some time off and celebrated Holi on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, batter Marnus Labuschagne retweeted some pictures, in which Smith, Alex Carey, Matthew Kuhnemann and others were seen covered in colours and merrily enjoying the festival of Holi.

As for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian team is leading the 4-Test assignment 2-1, having won the first two contests before losing the third one. The fourth and final match of the series is scheduled to begin in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

While Rohit has a ton in the series, the likes Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, etc. haven't done much with the bat. Spinners Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have led the charge for Team India with the ball.

Talking about Australia, Smith will be captaining the visitors once again, having led the team a morale-boosting nine-wicket win in the third Test in Indore last week.

Pat Cummins, who departed the tour following the second Test in Delhi last month, will remain in Sydney where his mother Maria is ill with breast cancer and is in palliative care.

(With PTI Inputs)

