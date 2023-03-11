Shubman Gill continued his second hundred in the longest format of the game on Day 3 of the 4th Test against Australia. It was in the third Test at Indore that Gill earned the nod to open alongside Rohit Sharma, with the team management deciding to drop KL Rahul, owing to his poor form. Gill didn't manage to make the most of his outing in the third Test but stepped up and delivered in Ahmedabad. The young opening batter scored only his second century for India in red-ball cricket, orchestrating an over 100-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara for the third wicket.

Gill had registered his first Test ton in the Bangladesh series but unfortunately lost his place to KL Rahul in the following matches. However, after Rahul's failure in the first couple of matches against Australia, Gill marked his return in Indore and truly made it count in Ahmedabad.

As Gill reached the triple-digit score, the entire Indian camp stood up and applauded him. However, one face that was distinctly visible was Virat Kohli's. The former India skipper had a big smile on his face as he clapped for Gill upon reaching the milestone.

Celebration by Virat Kohli when Shubman Gill completed the hundred. pic.twitter.com/hhCrTM5LRy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2023

India, however, were delivered a big blow right after Gill scored his century as Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed LBW by Todd Murphy. At Tea, India stood at 188/2 63 overs, with Gill and Kohli in the middle.

The hosts still trail the Steve Smith-led side by 292 runs.

Gill (103 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) stitched a 113-run partnership, before the latter was trapped leg-before by spinner Todd Murphy. Australia had made 480 in their first innings.

Rohit Sharma was earlier dismissed for 35 off the last ball of the 21st over, ending a 74-run partnership between Gill and the India captain.

With PTI inputs

