One of the finest batters in the world, Virat Kohli didn't get off to the finest starts with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former India sipper only scored just 12 runs from 26 balls in the first innings. While Virat didn't get enough runs on the board on a personal level, India's 400-run first-innings total was enough for them to hammer Australia in the series opener. As India secured a thumping win, Kohli was understandably in a jolly mood and was spotted enacting "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" dance steps from Shah Rukh Khan's movie.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Kohli could be seen standing the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and a few others around the boundary rope. Seeing Kohli in his dancing boots, even Jadeja couldn't resist from joining the former captain.

Here's the video:

As for the match, India's spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja combined to dismiss Australia for 91 inside one session of the third day's play in Nagpur as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Ashwin took five in the second innings and a match haul of eight wickets while the left-handed Jadeja grabbed five on his international return from a knee injury to bowl out Australia for 177 in the first innings.

Jadeja also scored 70 with the bat to be named man of the match.

Axar Patel took just one wicket but hit a match-winning 84 in India's 400 all-out.

Off-spinner Ashwin surpassed 450 Test wickets in the first innings and now has 457 in the bag.

Both teams now head to New Delhi for Friday's second Test.

With AFP inputs

