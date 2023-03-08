The festival of Holi is being celebrated in India on Wednesday, with the entire country merrily playing with colours to mark the auspicious day. The members of the Indian cricket team also celebrated the colourful festival whole-heartedly with each other. With many videos of the team's celebration doing rounds on the social media -- showing the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and others throwing colours at each other, a recent tweet from pacer Mohammad Shami has left the netizens in splits.

Taking to Twitter, Shami posted a video of Team India's celebration inside the bus with a hilarious caption, which read, "Play more, drink less, enjoy more, think less. Have a cheerful Holi! Happy holi."

The video soon went viral on the social media and the fans bombarded the post with hilarious comments.

Are bhai Shami aap caption khud likhte ho kya

Itne saare hashtag — Abhinav Yadav (@_abhiyada) March 7, 2023

Shami bhai hum bhi doodh ka shauq rakhte hai #HappyHoli — g1 (@livealittleg1) March 8, 2023

Drink less??? Bhai ab kuch logo sentiments hurts hojaynge dekhna — Cristiano Al-Bin Ronaldo(@Kaifcricket007) March 7, 2023

The Indian team is currently playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. They are leading the 4-Test assignment 2-1, having won the first two contests before losing the third one. The fourth and final match of the series is scheduled to begin in Ahmedabad on March 9.

While Rohit Sharma has a ton in the series, the likes Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, etc. haven't done much with the bat. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have led the charge for Team India with the ball.

In the Ahmedabad Test, things could change a bit as the pitch isn't expected to support spinners to the extent it has been so far this series.

(With PTI Inputs)

