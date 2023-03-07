The third Test between India and Australia turned out to be a nightmare for the hosts as they suffered a nine-wicket defeat on Day 3 of the match. After the match, many fingers were raised on the pitch at the Holkar Stadium in Indore as it offered a lot of turn and the spinners prevailed over the batters in the entire game. A total of 31 wickets fells in seven sessions in the third Test, out of which, 26 were taken by spinners. Recently, ICC also declared the pitch as "poor" and gave them three demerit points. However, in a turn of events, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) came up with a new argument and pointed fingers at the BCCI over the pitch fiasco.

MPCA president Abhilash Khandekar told Times of India that two BCCI curators had arrived more than a week before the match in Indore and made the pitch as per the instruction from the board and the Indian team management.

“Two curators from BCCI had come eight to ten days before the match. The pitch was prepared under their supervision. The MPCA had no role in making the pitch. I want to make it clear that just like any other state board association in international matches, MPCA has no role in making the pitch. BCCI curators come and they get the direction from BCCI along with the Indian team management," Khandekar told Times of India.

“As far as match finishing in three days is concerned, we have seen such of matches in Nagpur and Delhi also. There has been criticism of the pitch but if you will see the post-match conference, both captains have supported the pitch so we have nothing to add,” he added.

After losing the first two Tests, Australia made a remarkable comeback in the third Test in Indore, beating India to reduce the deficit to 1-2.

It has also been reported that owing to the 'poor' rating of the Indore pitch, a 'rank-turner' is unlikely to be prepared for the 4th Test in Ahmedabad.

