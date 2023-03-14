Pat Cummins to stay home, Steve Smith named captain of Australian team for ODI series against India, Cricket Australia has confirmed. Cummins had returned home after the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India to be with his ailing mother who was in palliative care. A few days later, Cummins' mother sadly passed away. In the pacer's absence, Steve Smith led the Australian team in the 3rd and 4th Test against Australia. Speaking of the development, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Smith will continue to lead Australia on the India tour.

"Pat won't be coming back, he's still taking care of what's happened back home," coach Andrew McDonald said. "Our thoughts are with Pat and his family as they go through that grieving process."

McDonald also revealed that David Warner, who has not played much ODI cricket of late, has resumed training in Ahmedabad and will return to the side after missing the last two Tests. Cricket Australia hasn't yet named a replacement.

Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Starc are expected to shoulder the pace-bowling load among themselves in the 3-match ODI series that starts on March 17.

"We've got a couple conversations around the balance of the team we want to play, we've gone in with a structure with eight batters to bat a little bit deeper, we've tried that," said the coach.

"So there'll be a mix of combinations as we lead into the World Cup. (There is) a lot of allrounders picked in the squad and can they all play in the one team. So we've got to answer a few of those questions."

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa