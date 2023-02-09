Australia were heavily outplayed by India on the first day of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Thursday. Ravindrta Jadeja returned figures of 5-47 and fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three more to bowl out Australia for 177 in the final session on a turning wicket. In reply, India were 77 for one at stumps, with skipper Rohit Sharma on 56 and Ashwin, yet to score, at the crease. The hosts still trail Australia by 100 runs.

Rohit batted with ease on a pitch which a few Australian pundits suggested was "doctored" after reports said the bone-dry wicket was selectively watered to give undue advantage to the Indian spinners. For Australia, only Todd Murphy took a wicket dismissing KL Rahul. Australia skipper Pat Cummins returned with figures of 4-1-27-0. His performance was criticised by Australia greats Matthew Hayden and Mark Waugh.

"Pat Cummins, the captain of the side, playing away from home has to lead the side. He bowled rubbish today. He was too full and he didn't know where he was going with his line and length. If you look at the pitch map, it was way too much that was straying there as well. And it was just a matter of that momentum because Rohit Sharma was standing right at the other end. It does get away from you know," said Matthew Hayden.

"Pat Cummins in particular got nothing out of the surface, nothing through the air. It was tougher to bat against the new ball this morning and those two early wickets, of Khwaja really setback for Australia. Those two ducks and three guys for one(run). That's what you got to avoid when you play in India. That is getting out on low scores," said Mark Waugh.



Featured Video Of The Day

Which Was The Most Precious Wish To Sania Mirza?