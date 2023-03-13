The ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia will be remembered for ages as the fans got to witness a heroic century from Virat Kohli which came after a long gap of more than years in the Test format. The former India skipper smashed 186 on Day 4 and guided Team India to a total of 571, with the hosts taking a lead by 91 runs. Apart from Kohli, it was youngster Shubman Gill, who also struck his second Test ton on Day 3 and gave India a brilliant start. With this century, Gill stood on the expectations of the fans and the selectors as he paved his way into the team after replacing an out-of-form KL Rahul. As the Rohit Sharma-led side is on the cusp of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik feels that Rahul can be used as a good backup option behind the stumps.

"I will see how Rahul feels because KL is not somebody who enjoys keeping in Test cricket because it is a completely different ball game. But I will definitely keep that in the back of my mind. It is an option that is very, very usable if KL is up for wicketkeeping," said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

Karthik then went on praise Gill for his blistering ton and stated that he would definitely want to see the 23-year-old batter in the Playing XI for the WTC final.

"I will definitely go with Shubman Gill, there's no doubt about it. The man's got a hundred in the last Test before the WTC final. You get the feeling that Shubman Gill is in for the long run. He is a long racehorse. He's the one that you want to put your money on and say, 'I want to see him in 2033 still there opening for India'," Karthik added.

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli scored 186 as India ended their first innings at 571 in the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

At stumps on the fourth day, Australia were three for no loss in their second essay with Matthew Kuhnemann (0 batting) and Travis Head (3 batting) seeing through their six overs in the final session. Australia are behind by 88 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Offer Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple