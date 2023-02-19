The BCCI on Sunday announced Team India's squads for the third and fourth Tests against Australia, as well as the three-match ODI series. The hosts have named an unchanged squad for the final two Tests against the visitors. Jaydev Unadkat, who was released from the squad to participate in the Ranji Trophy final, is back in the squad for the remaining Tests, and has also been named in the ODI squad. Unadkat, who has played seven ODIs previously, last played a 50-over game for India in 2013 against the West Indies.

KL Rahul, who was named vice-captain for the first two Tests, has been retained in the squad, despite disappointing show with the bat in the first two Tests. While in the first two Test Rahul was the designated vice-captain, in the third and fourth Tests there is no designated vice-captain, according to the release.

The third Test will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1-5, while the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedaba will host the fourth and final Test from March 9-13.

India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI. In his absence, Hardik Pandya will lead the team.

"MrRohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Mr Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI," the BCCI said in a statement.

The three ODIs will be played in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai on March 17, 19 and 22, respectively.

India's Test squad for third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

India's ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.