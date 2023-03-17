Mohammed Shami was on top of his game as India bowled out Australia for 188 runs in the first ODI match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. He claimed a total of three wickets during his six over spell and two of those came through cleaning up the batters. Josh Inglis' stumps were rattled by Shami for the pacer's first wicket, before he got better of Cameron Green with a peach of a delivery. A good length ball pitched around the off stump swung away from Green and sent his off stump cartwheeling.

A bit of swing on the delivery of 139.2 km/hr from Shami gave no chance to Green. He fell for 12 runs.

Watch the dismissal here:

Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets apiece as India bowled out Australia for a paltry total on Friday. Ravindra Jadeja also impressed with a two-wicket spell. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav scalped a wicket each.

After being put into bat, Australia were 129 for 2 at one stage but they eventually failed to bank on a good start given by Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh hit 81 off 65 before Ravindra Jadeja ended his onslaught in the 20th over. What followed was a cluster of wickets as Australia, who were looking to cross 300 comfortably, failed to get past 200. The guests scored only 59 runs while losing their last eight wickets.

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game.