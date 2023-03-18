Mohammed Shami bowled a brilliant spell on Friday as he helped India bundle out Australia for 188 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series. India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head to provide the hosts the first breakthrough. Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh then joined hands and added 72 runs for the second wicket. Smith was dismissed by Hardik Pandya before Ravindra Jadeja got the better of Marsh. Kuldeep Yadav then dismissed Marnus Labuschagne as Australia went four down.

Mohammed Shami then joined the party and cleaned up Josh Inglis with a stunning delivery. He then followed it with a peach of a delivery to get rid of Cameron Green. The right-arm pacer could have got another wicket on the very next ball after dismissing Green, but Shubman Gill dropped the catch of Marcus Stoinis at first slip to deny him the joy.

Gill got a sharp catch at slip. He jumped to his right and got to the ball in time, but failed to hold on to it.

While Gill screamed for dropping the catch, it was interesting to see that Shami did not let his emotions take over. The veteran bowler kept his cool and said nothing before getting prepared to bowl the next ball.

Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets apiece as India bowled out Australia for a paltry total at the Wankhede Stadium.

After being put into bat, Australia were 129 for 2 at one stage but they eventually failed to bank on the good start given by Marsh, who hit an 81 off 65 balls.

