Pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore turned out to be a blessing for the spinners on Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia. The first session saw India losing seven wickets with only 84 runs on the board after Matthew Kuhnemman and Nathan Lyon wrecked a havoc on the hosts' batting line-up. Post-lunch, India were skittled for 109 with Kuhnemann and Lyon returning with five and three wickets respectively. Later, Team India had a saving grace as their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja removed Australia's top batting order and gave his side a chance to fightback. Out of the four wickets taken by Jadeja, Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal became a major highlight of the match.

In the 35th over, Labuschagne completely failed to judge the spinning delivery as ball stayed low and rattled the middle stump. The dismissal left the Aussie batter in disbelief as he was left astonished with the brilliance of Jadeja's spin. A distraught Labuschagne walked back to the dug out and saw the replay of his wicket.

With this, Jadeja broke the 96-run long partnership between Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja. This was the fourth time in the ongoing series that Labuschagne got removed by Jadeja. Earlier, he was dismissed twice in the Nagpur and in the first innings in Delhi.

Coming to the match, Indian batters' longstanding struggles against spin were thoroughly exposed before Australia applied themselves on a rank turner to take control of the third Test on a frantic opening day of the match in Indore on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemman (5/16) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as Australia skittled India out for a paltry 109 shortly after lunch on day one. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 22 off 52 balls.

Trailing 0-2 in the series, Australia came out with a strong resolve and purpose to end the day at 156 for four, taking a 47-run lead.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/63) took all four wickets for India including that of stand-in captain Steve Smith (26 off 38) before close of play.

(With PTI Inputs)

