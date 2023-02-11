Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter to criticise the performance of KL Rahul in Test cricket and he also advocated for the inclusion of talents like Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan in the squad. Rahul opened the batting with Rohit Sharma in the first Test match against Australia in Nagpur but was dismissed for 20 off 71 deliveries. He did not look comfortable against the Aussie bowlers and was ultimately dismissed by debutant Todd Murphy.

“I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul's talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can't think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially..cont”

“When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form,Sarfaraz has been scoring tons in FC cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul. Some are just lucky to be given chances endlessly till they succeed while some aren't allowed to.”

Rahul struggled to score on a pitch which assisted spinners from the start and he had just one boundary in the innings. The dismissal also left a lot to be desired from the experienced cricketer as he missed the length of the delivery completely and ended up giving a simple catch back to the bowler.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz Khan has been exceptional in the domestic circuit with multiple centuries for Mumbai while Shubman Gill has been enjoying the form of his life with a double ton in the ODIs followed by his maiden century in T20Is against New Zealand.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Was Different Player During 'Desert Storm' Innings: Sharjah Stadium MD