Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been a key player for Team India in Test cricket. Ever since his debut in 2010, Pujara has scored 7014 runs in 98 Tests, laced with 19 centuries and three double centuries. As Team India's next assignment is the four-match Test series against Australia, which is going to start from Thursday in Nagpur, Pujara called the Pat Cummins-led side a "tough team" to beat and stated that they are competitive in the field across all the three formats of the game.

"I feel Australia is always a tough team to beat and they are competitive on the field across any conditions. Also, there is a lot of verbal talk going around when you play against them and they will always come at you. To come over it, you need to be mentally tough and you need to have that fighting attitude. And when the opposition is good, you would like to be better than them and I'm always motivated to perform," said Pujara in a recent interview with the Indian Express.

"I don't need extra motivation when you are playing, but when a team like Australia is always after you and wants to throw a challenge at you, you want to accept it and overcome it," he added.

The series is a big one for both teams as they look to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The series begins in Nagpur on February 9 with Tests in Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

The Delhi Test would be the 100th match for Pujara in the longest format but for the veteran batter, it's like any other game to learn and grow as a player.

"It is definitely a great moment, but it is just another match for me to learn and grow as a player. As a cricketer, you always try and improve and it is something I always try and do. Even now, there have been changes in my game, there have been some improvements. I've still been enjoying the phase of still knowing about my batting and getting better. Probably this is the best time of my cricketing career where I have enough experience and at the same time, I'm able to explore a lot more in my batting," said Pujara.

"So, it has been a great journey so far and it is a special feeling to be able to play 100 Tests. There is no doubt about that. But for me it is about each and every Test match, playing one match at a time and trying to focus on the series because it is not just about my 100th Test, but also about making sure the Indian team qualifies for the World Test Championship final," he added.

Australia is at the top of WTC standings with a win percentage of 75.56 and have won 10 Tests, lost one and drawn four. India is at the second spot with a win percentage of 58.93 and have won five Tests, lost four and drawn one.

