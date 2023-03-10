Usman Khawaja was the star during Australia's first innings in the ongoing fourth and final Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The southpaw scored 180 runs as the visitors posted a total of 480 runs before being bundled out on Day 2. Australia were reduced to 170 for 4 at one stage on the opening day of the game, but Khawaja and Cameron Green stitched 208 runs for the fifth wicket to bring the guests back in the driver's seat.

As the duo of Khawaja and Green continued to frustrate India on Friday as well, the host bowlers looked eager to break the partnership. The desperation among the Indian players was evident when a Ravindra Jadeja delivery hit the pad of Khawaja and they reviewed it.

The incident took place on the last ball of the 128th over. Khawaja kicked the delivery that was outside off and India appealed for an LBW dismissal. Umpire was unconvinced with the appeal, but Rohit Sharma and Jadeja decided to go upstairs.

Ball tracking cleared that it was a horrible review as the ball went well outside off stump. What followed was laughter all around, including that from ground umpire Richard Kettleborough who had given the decision of not out initially.

Watch it here:

Khawaja missed his double century as he was later dismissed by Axar Patel. Green also shone in the innings with a 114-run knock.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin registered a 6-wicket haul (6/91) and Mohammed Shami took two wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar got one each.

