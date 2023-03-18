Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj ripped through Australia's batting line-up as India won the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, despite a few hiccups in the batting department. Shami and Siraj had picked up three wickets apiece to restrict Australia to a paltry total of 188, after Hardik Pandya had opted to bowl. Chasing a target of 189, KL Rahul slammed an unbeaten 75 to help India beat Australia by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

After the match, the BCCI shared a video of a candid chat between the two speedsters, and Shami took this as an opportunity to ask Siraj about his Cristiano Ronaldo-like 'Siuuu' celebration.

"I have a question for you as well. Can you tell us what is the secret behind your celebration," Shami asked Siraj in a video uploaded on Bcci.tv

Siraj replied: "My celebration is simple. I'm a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo so I try to follow him. When i castle a batter, I celebrate the wicket in that fashion, but if he is caught at fine leg or similar fielding position I don't do it."

Shami, however, had an interesting piece of advice for Siraj.

"Ek advice hain, acha baat hain aap kisi k fan hain. As a fast bowler aapko yeh jumpo se thoda sa duur rehna chahiye." (I want to give you an advice. It's good that you are someone's fan. But as a fast bowler you need to keep yourself away from such jumps)

Getting back to the match, India were in trouble at 39-4 while chasing a target of 189.

However, Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 45, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs.

The second ODI is on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.