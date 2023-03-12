Anushka Sharma's post on Instagram following Virat Kohli's brilliant century against Australia in Ahmedabad Test sparked concerns regarding the health of the star batsman. “Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always…,” Anushka wrote on her social media and within hours, fans were speculating about what Kohli might be suffering from during the 186-run knock. While no concrete answer was provided from the team management, teammate Axar Patel had an interesting answer after stitching together a 162-run stand with Kohli to hand India the advantage.

“I don't know (if Kohli was not keeping well). The way he was running, it didn't look like he was sick with the way he built that partnership, in this heat and the way he ran... It was good to have that stand with him,” Axar said when asked about Kohli's health by reporters.

A marathon innings effort from star batter Virat Kohli, who hit his first Test ton since November 2019 and his 162-run partnership with Axar Patel helped India end the fourth day of the fourth and final Test against Australia with a lead of 88 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"I am feeling good to have contributed with the bat. I have had the confidence to go after ones that I can hit, the talk in the 1st Test is what I am following and I am gaining a bit of information about my ability with the bat. I had no set role (when asked if he was told to score quickly), just wanted to make as many runs as possible, bat along with the ball not doing a lot. One you are set, it is easier to bat, the odd ball is turning and staying low, it is slightly difficult when you're new to the crease, but once you adjust, it's still easy to bat on this wicket," said Axar after the end of the day's play.

Axar has been the third-highest scorer in the ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In four matches and five innings, he has scored 264 runs at an average of 88.00. He has hit three half-centuries in the series, with the best score of 84.

With the ball, he has taken only two wickets in the series so far.

(With ANI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Who Will Score Most In WPL? Fans' Verdict Out