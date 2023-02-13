The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trphy between India and Australia has been shifted from Dharamsala to Indore due to unfit playing conditions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a release on Monday, confirmed that the Holkar Stadium will host the match because of the low temperature in the mountain region.

In its release, the BCCI said: "The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore.

"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," the release further added.

That the match will be shifted was confirmed on Sunday itself after BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee's report deemed the re-laid outfield as unfit for an international match.

The inclement weather added to the issues of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) as the local ground staff didn't get enough time to grow a good layer of grass on the patches of bald outfield.

As for the series, the Indian cricket team has taken a 1-0 lead in the 4-match assignment, having thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening match at Nagpur. The two teams would now regroup and face each other in the second Test in New Delhi, beginning on February 17. The third Test will then be held in Indore from March 01. The 4th and final Test will be held in Ahmedabad on March 09.

With PTI inputs