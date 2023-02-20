Rohit Sharma was looking in excellent form on Day 3 of the second Test match between India and Australia on Sunday, but the India skipper decided to sacrifice his wicket by Cheteshwar Pujara after a terrible mix-up. Rohit nudged a delivery from Matthew Kuhnemann towards mid-wicket and called for two runs. While the first run was easily completed, the two batsmen had a misunderstanding during the second run and Rohit decided to sacrifice his own wicket for Pujara who was playing for the 100th Test match. The gesture won several hearts online and even the crowd gave him a rousing ovation.

After bowlers skittled out visitors for 113, Rohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat and Cheteshwar Pujara held their ground to help India register an emphatic 6-wicket victory against Australia.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Pujara (31*) and Bharat (23*) played till the end to guide their team home. For India, Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Australia with seven for 42.

India struggled to chase down 115 at times, but the score was never particularly dangerous because of Pujara's unbeaten 31, who carried the home team to victory.

Resuming their innings at 14/1, India skipper Rohit Sharma in red-hot form slammed Australian bowlers all around the ground as he gathered 12 runs off Nathan Lyon's over.

However, Rohit's blistering stint at the crease came to an end as he was run out after scoring 31 runs off 20 deliveries.

Virat Kohli then came out to bat at the crease with Cheteshwar Pujara. As Pujara kept piling singles at regular intervals, Kohli holding one end tight became the fastest batter to score 25,000 international runs.

The former India captain kept slamming boundaries to ease some pressure from the Indian team.

Nathan Lyon delivered a short ball but Virat Kohli beautifully played it toward the backward square leg fence for an excellent four in the 16th over of the innings.

Todd Murphy then provided his team with a big breakthrough as he removed a dangerous batter Kohli for 20 runs.

The right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer then came out to bat and slammed two beautiful big shots before losing his wicket to Lyon for 12 off 10. Iyer's wicket invited right-handed batter Srikar Bharat to the crease.

Bharat shifted the gears as he kept piling runs by slamming Australian bowlers for boundaries. After 25 over, India needed just 10 runs to win. Playing his landmark 100th Test, Pujara slammed an excellent four off Murphy's delivery to take India home with 6 wickets against Australia in the 2nd Test.

(With ANI inputs)

