Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 450 Test wickets during Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy encounter between India and Australia in Nagpur on Thursday. The record belonged to Anil Kumble to achieved the feat in 93 matches but Ashwin took just 89 matches to take 450 wickets. Overall, he was the second fastest after legendary Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan (80). When it comes to number of balls needed to take 450 wickets in Test cricket, Ashwin was once again in the second position with 23635 deliveries while Australia's Glenn McGrath was first with 23474.

Ashwin claimed his 450th wicket as he castled Alex Carey for 36.

Come-back man Ravindra Jadeja picked up his 11th five-wicket haul as India skittled out Australia for 177 in their first innings just after at tea on day one of the opening Test here on Thursday.

The left-arm spinner, who returned from a knee injury, was the wrecker-in-chief during the second session as he broke the 82-run stand between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.

Jadeja (5/47) then trapped Peter Handscomb (31) in the final session of the day as Australia were bowled out in 63.5 overs.

Alex Carrey scored a 33-ball 36 before veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/42), who was the other wicket-taker for India in the second session, ended his stay in the middle.

Earlier, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/30) dealt early blows to the visitors, removing openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs.

(With PTI inputs)

