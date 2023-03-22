Story ProgressBack to home
3rd ODI, India vs Australia, Live Score Updates: India Look To Bounce Back In Series-Decider
IND vs AUS Live Score: India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live: Team India will look to bounce back© AFP
IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Updates:India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. The visitors thrashed the Rohit Sharma-led side by 10 wickets in the second match, to level the series 1-1. Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh were the key players for Australia in the second ODI. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other and emerging as the winner in the series decider match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI match between India and Australia, straight from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai:
- 12:16 (IST)India vs Australia Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI match between India and Australia straight from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
