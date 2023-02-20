Australia Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has flown back home mid-way of the ongoing Border-Gasvaskar Trophy against India. The pace bowling all-rounder took a flight to Sydney on Sunday due to a "serious family illness", informed Cricket Australia. However, the apex cricket body of the nation also stated that Cummins is expected to return before the third Test of the four-match series that is set to take place a the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, starting March 1. After the Test series gets over, India and Australia will be playing a three-match ODI series, beginning March 17.

"Cummins has flown home for personal reasons due to a serious family illness," said Cricket Australia in a statement on Monday.

"He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third Test in Indore. We ask media to respect his privacy."

Talking about the ongoing Test series between the sides, India have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0. They won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs before bagging the second game by 6 wickets in New Delhi. The Cummins-led Australia have been undone by the Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the series so far.

On the other hand, the BCCI announced Team India's squads for the third and fourth Tests, as well as the three-match ODI series. The hosts on Sunday named an unchanged squad for the final two Tests against the visitors. Jaydev Unadkat, who was released from the squad to participate in the Ranji Trophy final, is back in the squad for the remaining Tests, and has also been named in the ODI squad.

KL Rahul, who was named vice-captain for the first two Tests, has been retained in the squad, despite disappointing show with the bat in the first two Tests. While in the first two Tests Rahul was the designated vice-captain, there is no metion of the post in front of his name in the latest release from the BCCI.

