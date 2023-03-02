IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 2, Live Updates:Australia will begin Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against India at 156 for 4 with Peter Handscomb (7 not out) and Cameron Green (6 not out) standing unbeaten at the crease. At Stumps, the visitors led India by 47 runs. For India, Ravindra Jadeja removed Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head. Earlier, Matthew Kuhnemann registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Australia bundled out India for 109 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 3rd Test between India and Australia from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

IND vs AUS Live: What happened on Day 1? Australia dominated the opening day, thanks to Matthew Kuhnemann's maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The guests bundled out India for a paltry 109 runs before reaching 156 for 4 at stumps. Ravindra Jadeja picked the all four wickets.

March 02 2023 08:12 (IST) IND vs AUS Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia. Stay connected for all the live updates related to the game. Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia. Stay connected for all the live updates related to the game. Share Link

