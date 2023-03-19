India take on Australia in the second ODI of the three match series at the KS Raja Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja stood calm in a tricky chase of 189 to steer India to a five-wicket win in the first ODI. India now look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. India will be boosted by the return of captain Rohit Sharma, who had missed the first ODI due to a family commitment. In his absence, Hardik Pandya led the team. Rohit's eturn to captaincy duties will certainly give solidity to the top order, which crumbled to the pace and variations of Australian quick.

When will the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match take place?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will take place on Sunday, March 19.

What time will the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will start at 01:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be played at the KS Raja Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

