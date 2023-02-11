India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel Aim To Extend Hosts' Lead
India vs Australia Live, 1st Test, Day 3: India would look to extend their 144-run lead against Australia on the third day of the match in Nagpur
India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: India are in a commanding position going into the third day of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. On a track, where spinners have taken most of the wickets, India batters have given a good account of themselves to take a 144-run lead on the second day. At stumps on Day 2, India were 321/7 in reply to Australia's 177 all out in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, both of whom scored a half-century each on Day 2, will be aiming to extend India's lead. For Australia, debutant spinner Todd Murphy took a fifer on the second day. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test Match between India and Australia straight from Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur
- 08:29 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: Batting coach lauds Rohit SharmaHere is what batting coach Vikram Rathour had to say on captain Rohit Sharma's 120-run knock on Friday.
"Rohit Sharma's knock was very special, he showed a lot of temperament."— BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2023
Batting Coach Vikram Rathour lauds #TeamIndia captain on his brilliant ton in the first innings of the Nagpur Test @ImRo45 | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/qumRr55Dqa
- 08:10 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: Welcome guys!Hello guys welcome to the live blog of Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match between India and Australia. India will resume at the score of 321/7 with a lead of 144 over the guests. Stay connected for all the live updates!