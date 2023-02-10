India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: India are in control of the first Test against the Pat Cummins-led Australia after a great opening day. At stumps on Day 1, India were 77/1 with Rohit and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease, needing 101 runs to take lead in the first innings. Rohit looked in good touch as he struck a confident half-century. Earlier, Jadeja did bulk of the bowling, earning his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs that helped India skittle Australia out for a paltry 177 after the visitors decided to take the first strike in the series-opener. Ravichandran Ashwin got 3/42 in 15.5 overs and in the process completed 450 wickets in Test cricket. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IND vs AUS Live: Rohit-Ashwin pair in focus! India will be resuming with Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 56 and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin yet to open his account. He had come in as a nightwatchman after India lost the wicket of KL Rahul with 7 balls left for stumps. We are only 20 minutes away from the start of play on Day 2.

IND vs AUS Live: In case you missed it! Here is what Ravindra Jadeja had to say after his five-wicket haul against Australia on Day 1. It his 11th five-for in Test cricket.

February 10 2023 08:34 (IST) IND vs AUS LIVE: What happened on Day 1? Ravindra Jadeja shone with a five-wicket haul before Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten half-century on Thursday. In case you missed the action on the opening day of the ongoing first Test, catch the highlights HERE Share Link

February 10 2023 07:55 (IST) IND vs AUS LIVE: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia. India are in a dominating position in the match as they first bundled out the guests for a paltry 177 and then posted 77/1 by stumps on the opening day. Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia. India are in a dominating position in the match as they first bundled out the guests for a paltry 177 and then posted 77/1 by stumps on the opening day. Share Link

