India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-Led Hosts Aim For Big Lead
Live IND vs AUS, 1st Test Match Day 2: Rohit Sharma-led India are in control of the first Test against the Pat Cummins-led Australia after a great opening day
India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: India are in control of the first Test against the Pat Cummins-led Australia after a great opening day. At stumps on Day 1, India were 77/1 with Rohit and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease, needing 101 runs to take lead in the first innings. Rohit looked in good touch as he struck a confident half-century. Earlier, Jadeja did bulk of the bowling, earning his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs that helped India skittle Australia out for a paltry 177 after the visitors decided to take the first strike in the series-opener. Ravichandran Ashwin got 3/42 in 15.5 overs and in the process completed 450 wickets in Test cricket. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of Day 2 of the 1st Test Match between India and Australia straight from Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur
- 09:12 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: Rohit-Ashwin pair in focus!India will be resuming with Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 56 and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin yet to open his account. He had come in as a nightwatchman after India lost the wicket of KL Rahul with 7 balls left for stumps. We are only 20 minutes away from the start of play on Day 2.
- 08:49 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: In case you missed it!Here is what Ravindra Jadeja had to say after his five-wicket haul against Australia on Day 1. It his 11th five-for in Test cricket.
I found great rhythm with my bowling today#TeamIndia all-rounder @imjadeja reflects on his super five-wicket haul on Day of the first #INDvAUS Test.@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/PBo8camct0— BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023
- 08:34 (IST)IND vs AUS LIVE: What happened on Day 1?Ravindra Jadeja shone with a five-wicket haul before Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten half-century on Thursday. In case you missed the action on the opening day of the ongoing first Test, catch the highlights HERE
- 07:55 (IST)IND vs AUS LIVE: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia. India are in a dominating position in the match as they first bundled out the guests for a paltry 177 and then posted 77/1 by stumps on the opening day.