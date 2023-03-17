After winning the Test series 2-1 against Australia, hosts India would aim to start the ODI series between the sides on a dominating note. Regular captain Rohit Sharma won't be available for the first game and hence Hardik Padya would be leading the Indian side. On the other hand, Australia skipper Pat Cummins -- who lost his mother recently -- will be missing the entire series. It will be Steve Smith, who will lead the guests in Cummins' absence. The fiirst match will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

When will the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will take place on Friday, March 17.

What time will the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will start at 01:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)