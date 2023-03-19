Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Score: Focus On Rain As India Look To Seal Series vs Australia
2nd ODI Live: India would look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.© AFP
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Updates: After registering a five-wicket win the series opener on Friday, India now look to clinch yet another series on home soil when they face Australia in the second ODI at the YS Raja Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam. However, rain threat looms over the match as Visakhapatnam has experienced heavy rainfall on the eve of the match, as well as on the day of game. Rohit Sharma's return to captaincy duties will certainly give solidity to the top order, which crumbled to the pace and variations of Australian quick Mitchell Starc. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 2nd ODI Match between India and Australia straight from the YS Raja Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam
- 11:13 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: Focus on rain gods!The conditions in Visakhapatnam are likely to be cloudy but may vary as time passes. However, some rain is expected during the match.
- 11:10 (IST)IND vs AUS Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between India and Australia from Visakhapatnam.
