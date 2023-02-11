Rohit Sharma-led Team India outplayed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday. The win helped India take a 1-0 lead over the guests in the series of four matches. Even before the start of the series, the pitch for the match was in limelight due to reports that claimed that India were preparing the surface in different parts as per their strengths. The Australian media took it as a tool to lash out at the hosts, but as it turned out, the Australian team lost the match by an innings and 132 runs.

Visiting skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first but his side were bundled out for 177 runs. India then posted a mammoth 400 runs in reply -- quashing the claims of the pitch being a rank-turner -- before bowling out the Aussies for 91 runs and winning the game comprehensibly.

Given the fact India posted a good total in the only innings they batted for and it was only the Australian team that found it hard to put a decent score on the board, Twitterati lashed out at the visitors for their performance.

Here are some of the reactions:

Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it's the pitch. If just one team struggles, it's the skills. Well played Team India #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/b7QgZXlCXU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 11, 2023

My binge watching of both the seasons of the Test lasted longer than the Australian batting in Nagpur #INDvAUS — Vicky Sri (@VickySri96) February 11, 2023

India register a Massive Win by an Innings and 132 Runs over Australia in the 1st Test.#Australia cannot blame the Pitch since Axar and Tailenders were able pile up 89 runs today almost equal to their 2nd innings total of 91 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/IsJCCWtXxo — Antiset (@AntiSethi) February 11, 2023

Hey, what happened to the pitch tampering that you were talking about before the start of the match?

The pitch where India scored 400 batting second and No 7 & 8 scored 70 & 84.

And your entire team scored 91.

Learn to play well than make excuses.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #BGT2023 — Krishna Kant Sharma (@krishnakant_75) February 11, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a five-wicket haul, Ravindra Jadeja took three as India bundled out Australia for 91 runs in the guests' second innings. It was Ravichandran Ashwin's 31st five-for in Test cricket. Earlier, Rohit Sharma's 120 and Axar Patel's 84 steered India to 400 all out, helping the side take a first innings lead of 223 runs against the guests. Todd Murphy had claimed seven wickets but lacked an equally good support from the other Australian bowlers. India had bundled out Australia for 177 runs in the first innings, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul.

