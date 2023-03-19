Virat Kohli on Sunday once again became a victim of LBW dismissal. The batter was dismissed for 31 runs on the bowling of Nathan Ellis as he missed his flick down the leg side in the second ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam. His mode of dismissal was similar to that in the first ODI in which a Mitchell Starc delivery hit him on the pad and he had to depart for four runs. Former India captain and batter Sunil Gavaskar was unhappy over the fact that Kohli made the same mistake of playing across the line in the second ODI as well.

"He has played across the line once again. Yes, he knows that (his mistake). That's something that he is being getting out to quite regularly, playing across the line nowadays. Looking to play towards square leg, not even looking to play towards mid-on, and that's what gets him into trouble," said Gavaskar while commentating on Star Sports.

Talking about the Indian innings, Starc once again turned out to be tormentor-in-chief as his five wicket haul blew away the hosts for a lowly 117 against Australia in the second ODI.

Starc, who had three wickets in the previous game, took 5 for 53 in eight overs, including four in his first spell as India were bowled out for their third lowest total against Australia, in just 26 overs.

With nip off the surface providing lot of help, Starc bowled ideal back-of the length deliveries with a couple angled across the right-handers and a few which came in after pitching.

The decisive damage was done by Starc while Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) then bowled hard lengths to run through the lower-middle order in what turned out to be a disastrous day for the hosts.

