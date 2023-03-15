Team India registered a 2-1 win over Australia in the four-match Test series and clinched the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy once again. In the entire series, the Rohit Sharma-led side found many positives in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who gave all-round performances and bagged the joint Player of the Tournament award. Apart from them, one player who utterly impressed everyone was young batter Shubman Gill, who smashed his second Test ton during the fourth match. Gill replaced an out-of-form KL Rahul in the Playing XI and truly lived up to the expectations. As both teams are now gearing up for the iconic World Test Championship final, which will be played at the Oval, many discussions are going on over the ideal opening pair for Team India.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly praised Shubman Gill for his century and stated that the 23-year-old batter and has done enough to be a "permanent player" of the Indian team.

"Firstly, congratulations to India for beating Australia. India have won in Australia, and they have won in England so there is no reason why they can't win it again (In the WTC final). Bat well, score 350-400, and you'll be in a position to win. Yeah (I see Shubman Gill retaining his place in the side). He has been brilliant in the last six-seven months. What else does he need to do? He's a permanent player now," Ganguly told Rev Sports.

Ganguly then went on to praise the spin trio of Jadeja, Ashwin, and Axar Patel and called them "India's strength".

"Ashwin and Jadeja have been very good. You also have to speak about Axar Patel. He quietly does a good job lower down the order with the bat. Whenever he gets to bowl, he bowls well. That's India's strength, having Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar. I know you can't play all three away but there is tremendous potential there," said the former BCCI president.

During the series, Australia defeated India in the third Test and sealed their place in the final of the World Test Championship, which is slated to be held in June this year, at the Oval.

On the other hand, India also qualified for the marquee event after Sri Lanka lost their first Test against New Zealand on Monday.