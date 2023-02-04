The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will begin on February 9 and the one player who was unanimously considered a threat for the hosts was Steve Smith. Multiple experts picked him to bother the Indian bowlers and even hinted that he can take the series away from Rohit Sharma & Co. India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Smith's performances against India but picked the India bowler that turn to be the key to dismissing him. Ashwin explained that Axar Patel is the bowler whose trajectory and consistent line of bowling can both Smith massively.

"The challenge of Steve Smith will be there for Indian cricket but I think one guy, which I have a great feeling, who can actually have the numbers against him is Axar Patel. If he plays regularly all the matches, the kind of trajectory he has, he can be a big threat to him," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"The line and length he bowls, the straight ball he bowls, he can bring the lbw or bowled into play against Steve Smith, especially because he uses his bottom hand a lot. A bowler who continuously bowls at the stumps can prove to be an alarm bell against such a player that is Axar Patel."

Smith is currently the only player in the Australian team who has an average above 60 in Indian conditions and Ashwin made it clear that India will need a proper plan to keep him in check.

"No doubt about that. He is definitely an Australian legend. If you look at the Australian history as well, he is up there. He has troubled the Indian bowlers a lot, scored tons of runs. Even though you know that he has got a really solid bottom hand, but still he finds ways to score runs in front of the wickets, on the off and leg side. We need to have a proper plan," said Pathan.

