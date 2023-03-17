The India vs Australia three-match ODI series kicked off in Mumbai on Friday with host skipper Hardik Pandya winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Given Rohit Sharma is not a part of the first game due to family commitments, Hardik has been assigned the duty of leading the side at the ongoing first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a good sight for the Indian fans as the stand-in skipper was seen rolling his arms during India's bowling.

While Hardik bowling in full rhythm post recovering from his back injury in itself is a big news, another incident that hogged the limelight was his furious reaction after Mitchell Marsh pulled out of his stance during the bowler's run-up citing sight screen issue.

Hardik, who was about to deliver the ball, had to pull back at the last moment. This made the player angry. While going back to his run-up, Hardik also complained about it to the line umpire Nitin Menon. The right-arm pacer was certainly not happy with it.

Talking about the game, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head on just the 12th ball of the game to provide India with the first breakthrough. Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith then joined hands to take Australia out of hot water.

By the time Smith was dismissed at his individual score of 22, the duo had stitched 72 runs for the second wicket. He became the victim of Hardik Pandya.

Later, Ravindra Jadeja struck to dismiss Marsh for the latter's score of 81 and brought India back in the game.