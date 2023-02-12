Ravichandran Ashwin led an Australian collapse as India completed the demolition job to wrap up the first Test in Nagpur within three days on Saturday. Ashwin took five for 37, his 31st five-wicket haul, as India won the match by an innings and 132 runs. With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the series, ahead of the second Test in Delhi on 17th February. Taking to Twitter after the match, Ashwin had a suggestion for a fan, who called him 'Anna Bhaiya' at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

"Someone at the stadium called me Anna Bhaiya today. Anna and Bhaiya are one and the same (big brother). I am extremely grateful for the love I receive but this one small correction would help," tweeted Ashwin.

Someone at the stadium called me Anna Bhaiya today. Anna and Bhaiya are one and the same ( big brother ) . I am extremely grateful for the love I receive but this one small correction would help — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) February 11, 2023

On Day 3, India had resumed play, leading Australia by 144. Though Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed on 70 early in the morning session, Axar Patel (84) added 52 and 20 with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, respectively to extend the lead to 223.

Hoping to put on a better show in the second innings, Australia's top-order crumbled and had no answer to India's spin twins, Ashwin and Jadeja.

Australia 91 in their second innings with Ashwin (5 wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (2 wickets) sharing seven scalps between them.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins called Ashwin a "world class bowler", especially at home, and "one of the all-time great Indian bowlers".

His side will hope to take a leaf out of India's book when they bounced back from being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide to lose the Test but win the series 2-1 in 2021.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Discussions On Twitter Is A Waste Of Time: Tom Curran To NDTV