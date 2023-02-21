Australia had another forgetful outing on Sunday after they lost the second Test of the four-match series against India by six wickets. The five-day event had to end on the third day after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja created havoc at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and bundled out Australia for 113 with his seven-wicket haul. Later, the hosts claimed a six-wicket win, with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara smashing 31 runs each. As Team India has taken a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, the visitors have been facing severe criticism for their dismal show and many former cricketers even pointed fingers at the team's poor shot selection.

Former Australia batter Michael Hussey feels that the players getting more involved in the T20 format and experimenting with different shots is the main cause of Australia's batting collapse during the second Test.

"Yes, probably. I mean we are seeing it a lot more in those short-form games. We are seeing ramps and all kinds of different shots, which we would never have seen, 10-15 years ago. You know, that's a fair comment", Hussey said on Fox Cricket.

"It's about when you choose. It is a good shot to have in your armory, but it is about playing it at the right time against the right type of bowler in the right conditions and I don't think they got that right", he added.

Coming to the match, the Australian batters paid the price for some atrocious shot selection as Jadeja, who enjoyed a 10-wicket match haul, along with Ravichandran Ashwin (3/59) decimated the visitors in the morning session, bowling them out for 113 in 31.1 overs. The last nine wickets fell for 52 runs.

KL Rahul (1) cut a sorry figure but Indian batters showed how to play spin as the target of 115 was completed in in 26.4 overs.

Cheteshwar Pujara had something to cheer about on his 100th Test appearance as he remained unbeaten on 31 and fittingly hit the winning boundary. India have now put one foot in the final of the World Test Championship in England in June, having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four match series.

(With PTI Inputs)

