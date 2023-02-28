The first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended in less than three days, with Australia failing to justify their world No. 1 rank against India. The Rohit Sharma-led hosts dominated with the bat as well with the ball as the Australians were left with no answers. Courtesy their 2-0 lead in the four-match series, India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If India win the third Test, they will seal a place in the final of the World Test Championship. In the midst of this, Australia would hope for a turnaround in the contest. However, former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson wrote in a column that the 'most disappointing' aspect of the team was the way it lost the first two Tests.

"From the outside, it doesn't look as if they care enough," the former fast bowler wrote in his column for The West Australian. "Losing isn't the issue. It's the way they've folded that has been the most disappointing part."

With regular captain Pat Cummins not part of the third Test, Steve Smith is most likely to lead Australia in the match which begins in Indore on March 1.

Johnson, however, felt that Travis Head should have been made the captain. "This would have been a great opportunity for Travis Head to lead the team and with the trophy is already lost, there's not too much to lose," Johnson.

"I was surprised Smith was allowed to go to Dubai with his wife for a holiday this week after the second Test match. That kind of stuff has happened mid-tour before but I'm not sure whether it has happened when the team is getting pumped. When you're vice-captain and now captain, is it a good look? I guess you'd have to ask the other players."

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Can Ravindra Jadeja Help India Win World Test Championship Final?