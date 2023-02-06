The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is on every Indian cricket fan's mind currently. India sttart the four-Test series against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday. The contest between the top two Test teams, according to ICC rankings, is expected to be a keenly-fought affair with both the sides filled with star players. The result of the contest is likely to decide the finalists of the World Test Championship. If India are to do well, a lot will depend on how spinner Ravichandran Ashwin performs. The veteran spinner will be expected to lead the spin attack against Pat Cummins' Australia.

With just a few days to go for the contest, Ashwin came up with a funny tweet. A Twitter user, with the name Mahimaaa, tweeted: "boys only need one thing and that starts with "B"". Ashwin retweeted it and said "Border-Gavaskar Trophy"

Ashwin needs one more wicket to complete 450 Test scalps and once again the veteran spinner will be primed to work his wonders.

Ravi Shastri, however, has a word of advice for Ashwin. "One thing you don't want for him is to over-plan. He is good enough doing what he is. Sticking to that. He is a real crucial player here. His form will decide the series. Because Ashwin is a package not just with the ball, he will get some important runs as well. If he is on fire on both departments, that might well decide the outcome of the series. He is world class in most condition. But in Indian conditions he cane be lethal. If the ball is spinning and biting the dust, he has enough up the sleeves to trouble the batters. But you don't want him to over-think and try too many things," the former India cricketer said in an interaction organised by Star Sports.

"Just keep it there and let the pitch do the rest because it does a lot in India."

