The Ahmedabad Test between India and Australia was a landmark moment as the Prime Ministers of both the countries -- Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese -- attended the Day 1 of the match, marking 75 years of 'cricketing friendship' between the two countries. At the end of the day's play a video went viral on social media where a few fans were allegedly heckling India's Mohammed Shami with "Jai Shree Ram" chants. In the press conference at the end of the 5th day's play, India skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about the said incident but the India skipper said he was unaware.

In the alleged video, chants of "Jai Shri Ram" could be heard while a number of Indian cricketers were walking one of the stands. Towards the end of the video, a fan was heard taking Mohamed Shami's name while chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

When Rohit was asked about the incident in the press conference on Monday, he said it was the first time he was hearing about such a thing.

"Absolutely not aware of this. I heard this for the first time and I don't know what's happened there," said the India skipper.

In the presser, Rohit was also asked about Virat Kohli, who scored his 75th international hundred in the match.

"Look, he played more than 100 Tests, got so many hundreds, for a player like him, it's a few innings here and there. We saw in white ball cricket, we saw in Asia Cup, he scored that 100 and never looked back. I hope it will be same with red ball as well," Rohit said.

So what was Kohli's "process" all about in his knock of 186 here? "It's about going out there and applying yourself and doing the same things. He (Kohli) did pretty well and he did his own things rather than worrying about the scoreboard and he just batted the way he bats. Usually that's what got him success," he explained.

After wrapping up the Test series 2-1, the Indian cricket team would shift focus to the ODI series against Australia which will begin on March 17.

With PTI inputs

