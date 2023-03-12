Legendary India skipper Sunil Gavaskar had a special message for young opener Shubman Gill who impressed everyone with his gritty ton during Day 3 of the fourth Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Gill paced his innings perfectly and looked completely in control against the Australian bowlers who did not receive much assistance from the pitch. In the aftermath of the innings, Gavaskar interviewed him along with other experts and he went on to offer blessings to him. The legendary batsman said that he was very happy with how Gill played enroute to his 128 and wished that he will go on to score than 15,000 runs in an illustious Test career in the future.

"Yeh aapki doosri century hogi...Century ka count aapka aur badhte rahe...8,000, 10,000, 15,000 run karein aap ( This is our second century. I wish your century count grows bigger and you make 8,000, 10,000, 15,000 runs)," Gavaskar said after the end of day's play in Ahmedabad.

Gavaskar was all praise for Gill during the match when he slammed his second Test century.

"He has a lot of time. When he plays a defensive shot, the way he bends forward, even against Mitchell Starc… he presents a straight face of the bat and plays a forward defence, it was so pleasing to see. It shows that he has confidence. He doesn't only play on the backfoot. His foot moves forward and he has a solid defence, not just a solid attack. And in Test cricket, you need that," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Shuffling back and forth against pace bowlers isn't very easy. But he picks the lines and lengths really well. Kisi bhi ballebaaz ke paas agar time ho, usne agar apne career ko sambhaala, toh aage jaake 8-10,000 run aaram se kar lega (If a batter has time, if he keeps his career in the right direction, he can easily score 8-10,000 runs in Tests)," the former Indian cricket team captain added.

