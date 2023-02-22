Virat Kohli, after a couple of years when he could not score a ton, is back among run in the white ball formats. Since the 2022 Asia Cup, Kohli has been scoring well in limited overs cricket. However, the same cannot be said for the Test format. He has not scored a half-century in his last 13 Test innings. His scores in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy reads - 44, 20 and 12. The former Indian cricket team skipper's last Test ton came against Bangladesh in November, 2019. Iceland Cricket highlighted this aspect in a tweet recently.

"This statistic won't please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was back in 2019. How long is too long?" Iceland Cricket wrote in the tweet.

This statistic won't please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was back in 2019. How long is too long? — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 21, 2023



The tweet did not go down well Kohli's fans.

thats just 1 year since test century .. since 2020 and half of 2021 was washed out by covid , when a man has as many centuries as VK does , its fine to leave him alone for atleast 1 more year — sehajsingh (@skdevil17) February 22, 2023

As long as the team is wining no time period is too long .. it's important to remember this is a team sport and individuals only contribute to the collective and not the other way round — Venkat (Vikram) (@vikram_venkat) February 22, 2023

He is coming back to form format by format. He was already back and yet looked out of sorts in 2 odis before hitting 3 centuries later.

Spin had been his issue of late across formats and his 44(83) and 21(30) were signs he has begun combatting it. — Vishrut Krishna (@vishrut_krishna) February 21, 2023

Hundreds alone cannot define a batter. Consistent run-making, sans hundreds, is equally creditworthy if not more. In the case of Kohli, he is being rewarded until eternity despite an elongated dry run as a reward for some sterling performances in the past. His name is sacrosanct. — Prabhanjan Badami (@PABadami) February 22, 2023

Recently, Kohli scaled another historic milestone in his career, becoming the fastest batter to score 25,000 runs in international cricket. He did so on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia in New Delhi. In the process, Kohli surpassed his idol and the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the landmark in 577 matches. Virat, on the other hand, did so in 549 matches. Following Virat and Sachin are the likes of Ricky Ponting (588), Jacques Kallis (594), Kumar Sangakkara (608) and Mahela Jayawardene (701).

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Kolkata: Argentina's Second Football Home